Central Florida Overheard: Girls on the move

Just because it is the holiday season doesn’t mean we can’t be thinking about Orlando’s big LGBTQ party that first weekend in June.

As thousands ascend upon the theme park capital of the world, host hotels will be preparing for their biggest weekend of the year. GayDays, Inc. has the Doubletree by Hilton at SeaWorld, One Magical Weekend has the B Resort & Spa, Tidal Wave will be at the Holiday Inn Disney Springs and that leaves Girls in Wonderland.

Girls in Wonderland traditionally held their party weekend at the Sheraton at Lake Buena Vista but it looks like they are moving for 2018. Girls in Wonderland announced Dec. 8 that they will be moving to the Radisson at Celebration.

The new digs will increase the number of rooms available from 486 to 718. Girls in Wonderland is currently accepting reservations for their big weekend and that sounds like a pretty sweet holiday present to us.