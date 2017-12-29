Central Florida Overheard: Cirque-le back

When it was publicized Cirque du Soleil’s La Nouba, which opened in 1998 at Downtown Disney, would be closing and no new show was immediately announced, many began to speculate what would Disney open in its place?

The House of Mouse renovated and redesigned Downtown Disney and re-opened it as Disney Springs in 2016. Did they have plans of their own for that theater?

As La Nouba approaches its final run on Dec. 31, with more than 9,000 performances already under its belt, we got an answer as Cirque de Soleil released a statement on a new show.

The press release states Cirque de Soleil “will draw its inspiration from Disney’s heritage of animation. It will celebrate Disney’s legacy of storytelling in Cirque du Soleil’s signature way, with a tribute to the one-of-a-kind craftsmanship that makes Disney so extraordinary.”

There has been no official opening announced for Cirque de Soleil’s new show.