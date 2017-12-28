Lesbian couple, two children murdered in upstate N.Y.

A lesbian couple and two children were found dead in their apartment in Troy, N.Y., on Tuesday.

The Times Union newspaper reported the victims were two women who were 36- and 22-years-old, an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. Police sources told the newspaper the victims were bound before their throats were slashed.

Troy Police Chief James Tedesco has described the murders as an act of “savagery.” He told reporters on Wednesday during a press conference there are “indications at the crime scene that this was not a random act.”

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

“We are certainly appealing to people in the community that would have any knowledge as to what may have transpired there to contact us as soon as possible,” said Tedesco, according to the Times Union.

Equality New York on Wednesday expressed outrage over the murders.

“We are heartbroken and angry,” said the advocacy group on its Twitter page.

One of our LGBTQI families, mom, girlfriend, and two children, were found brutally murdered in Troy, NY.

We are heartbroken and angry. https://t.co/xCBQhAGF1g — Equality NY (@EqualityNewYork) December 28, 2017

Troy is a city that is roughly eight miles north of Albany, the state capital