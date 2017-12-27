Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn make their relationship Instagram official

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn have made their romance Instagram official.

Flynn, 24, posted a photo with Smith, 25, on Instagram featuring the pair sporting matching unicorn hats in an elevator.

“Rare sighting in London,” Flynn captioned the photo.

Rumors have swirled that Smith and the “13 Reasons Why” star were an item since they were spotted holding hands and kissing in New York City in October. The pair was also seen going to see “Dear Evan Hanson” later that week.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Smith revealed he is no longer single but did not share who he was in a relationship with.

“It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought out ‘In the Lonely Hour’ I was so lonely,” Smith said at the time.