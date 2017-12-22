‘Mamma Mia 2’ trailer introduces plot twist, Cher

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
December 22, 2017
Comments: 1

The trailer for “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” has dropped and revealed a possible plot twist to the storyline.

The film’s preview appears to be hinting that Donna Sheridan, played by Meryl Streep, is now dead. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) greets Donna’s friends Rosie (Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baranski) at the wharf and drops a bombshell.

“I’m pregnant, but I don’t know how to do this by myself,” Sophie says.

“Your mother is the bravest person we ever met,” Rosie replies.

Donna is only mentioned in past tense and Sophie’s husband Jay (Dominic Cooper) isn’t mentioned at all.

The trailer then gives a look at young Donna’s (Lily James) prequel story. At the end, Cher makes an appearance as Donna’s mother.

Some fans couldn’t take the anticipation of whether Donna is dead or not.

“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” hit theaters on July 20.

Watch below.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Cher joins ‘Mamma Mia’ sequel
‘Moonlight’ shines brightest at Trump-focused Gotham Awards
Screened Out – Into the Woods
  • Gregory Mullins

    Actually if you watch the trailer again you see Dominic Cooper standing next to Sophie when Cher arrives.