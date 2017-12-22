‘Mamma Mia 2’ trailer introduces plot twist, Cher

The trailer for “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” has dropped and revealed a possible plot twist to the storyline.

The film’s preview appears to be hinting that Donna Sheridan, played by Meryl Streep, is now dead. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) greets Donna’s friends Rosie (Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baranski) at the wharf and drops a bombshell.

“I’m pregnant, but I don’t know how to do this by myself,” Sophie says.

“Your mother is the bravest person we ever met,” Rosie replies.

Donna is only mentioned in past tense and Sophie’s husband Jay (Dominic Cooper) isn’t mentioned at all.

The trailer then gives a look at young Donna’s (Lily James) prequel story. At the end, Cher makes an appearance as Donna’s mother.

Some fans couldn’t take the anticipation of whether Donna is dead or not.

i’m gonna have to wait at least 6 months to find out if mamma mia killed off donna or if they’re keeping her lowkey for when the movie is out pic.twitter.com/GK0fkGTDhg — alex (@alexxarman) December 21, 2017

I am F U M I N G – please don’t try and come for my soul and kill Donna off in mamma mia 2 unless you want me to go into mourning pic.twitter.com/eYndlXb9z6 — isobel (@isobeld_) December 21, 2017

Taking Meryl Streep’s fictional death in Mamma MIA 2 pretty hard, your thoughts & prayers are appreciated. — Maggie Williford (@WillifordMaggie) December 21, 2017

“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” hit theaters on July 20.

Watch below.