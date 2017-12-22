Aaron Carter is ready to embrace his bisexuality

Aaron Carter came out as bisexual in a tweet earlier this year but shortly after revealed he had no interest in dating men.

“I had an experience when I was 17 with a guy, but now as an almost 30-year-old man, I’m going to be pursuing relationships with women,” Carter, now 30, told TMZ at the time.

In an interview with the LGBTQ&A podcast, he shares he’s ready to embrace his bisexuality and is open to a relationship with a man.

“I definitely embrace my bisexuality and, you know, it’s still new to me,” Carter says. “Who knows what the future has to bring.Whether it’s a relationship with a guy…I’m single, and I look forward to what the future has to bring when it comes to a good relationship.”

Host Jeffrey Masters asks Carter if he still feels like he doesn’t want to pursue a relationship with a man.

“No, I don’t feel like that,” Carter says. “I don’t know, I’m still confused about it. About bisexuality…I don’t know, I’m single right now. I don’t know what’s gonna come my way.”

Carter has also started thinking about including his sexuality in his upcoming music.

“It’s something that I’ve already thought about for the album after this one. It’s already been thought through,” Carter says.