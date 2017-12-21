Report: Police responding to Pulse nightclub performed well

By : Wire Report
December 21, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A federal report says the response of Orlando police and other agencies likely saved lives during a deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services released a review Dec. 18 of the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, where a man killed 49 people before being fatally shot by police. Officials interviewed first-responders, reviewed 911 calls and researched police procedures.

The report says the Orlando Police Department’s response was appropriate and consistent with national guidelines and best practices. Officials say Orlando police were particularly successful in leveraging existing relationships with federal, state and local public safety agencies.

The report also called for additional training, noting that many responding officers were psychologically unprepared to process the aftermath of a mass shooting.

Read the entire report here.

  • beachcombert

    Thank you for providing a link to the entire 198-page report. I hope people will take time to read it and recognize its very limited scope. Many serious questions remain about the shooting and the aftermath. Have Florida nightclubs done anything to beef up their security, their emergency lighting and their crowd control? Have SWAT teams in Orlando and other cities upgraded their training and their first aid skills? What about bouncer requirements? Unless we are actively demanding that nightclubs be made safer, the endless tributes to the Pulse victims ring hollow.