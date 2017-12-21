Judge rules against Atlanta chief fired for distributing anti-gay book

ABOVE: Atlanta Fire Chief Kelvin Cochran sued after he was fired for distributing anti-gay literature. Photo public domain.

A former fire chief’s lawsuit against the City of Atlanta challenging his termination for distributing anti-gay literature on the job yielded mixed results in a court decision Wednesday — although the judge ruled against the major freedom of speech and religion claims he presented.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, an Obama appointee, denied relief for Kelvin Cochran — who distributed a book saying men who engage in homosexual or extramarital sex are “un-Godly” and “wicked” sinners and their deaths would be celebrated — on his basis of his freedom of speech, association and religion claims.

The material was part of Cochran’s book titled “Who Told You That You Were Naked?” In 2014, Cochran, an evangelical Christian, distributed it to employees on the job at the Atlanta Fire Department.

The book offended at least one employee and made its way to Atlanta Council member Alex Wan, who brought it the attention of city management. In 2015, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed fired Cochran for his actions.

“Although plaintiff contends that the book was addressed to Christian men, the book was disseminated by a supervisor at the workplace — as opposed to completely off campus — and was even distributed unsolicited to at least three individuals,” May writes. “At least one such employee felt the subject matter of the book was sufficiently concerning such that he gave the book to the union president, and the union president then disseminated it more broadly to city officials.”

May also found the city of Atlanta had sufficient reason to terminate Cochran because the material “exposed the City to hostile work environment liability” and elicited reasonable concerns the city could be open to a lawsuit under Title VII of the Civil Rights of Act of 1964. Additionally, May found Cochran’s status as a fire chief favors the city.

“Because plaintiff expressed his opinion that the death of all individuals who engage in homosexual and extramarital sex would be celebrated, it was not unreasonable for the City to fear public erosion of trust in the Fire Department,” May writes.

However, May ruled in favor of Cochran on the basis of the city’s assertion he needed to obtain prior authorization to compose and sell the book. May determined that policy imposes a prior restraint on his speech and invites unbridled discretion.

“This policy would prevent an employee from writing and selling a book on golf or badminton on his own time and, without prior approval, would subject him to firing,” May writes. “It is unclear to the court how such an outside employment would ever affect the city’s ability to function, and the city provides no evidence to justify it.”

As a result of the decision, May directs both parties in the case to file a pre-trial order within 30 days to address any remaining issues present in the case.

Anthony Kreis, a visiting assistant law professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology, said the ruling was “even split,” but Atlanta ended up with the major win.

“The court’s ruling on the real controversy — whether Cochran’s anti-LGBT commentary was sufficiently damaging to workplace morale and potentially problematic in terms of Title VII litigation — was a clear victory for the city,” Kreis said. “While the city was found to have run afoul of the First Amendment by requiring pre-approval of employees’ writings, that’s nothing new or shocking. So, while Atlanta lost on that issue, it isn’t a validation of the content of Cochran’s speech but the city’s policy as a whole.”

Although Cochran has sued for reinstitution as fire chief, Kreis said that outcome is “exceedingly unlikely” in the aftermath of May’s decision and at most he’ll “walk away with some monetary damages and perhaps attorneys’ fees.”

The anti-LGBT Alliance Defending Freedom, which is defending Cochran in the case, nonetheless proclaimed the decision a win for their client in a blog post Wednesday.

“Atlanta can no longer require employees to get permission from the city for speech unrelated to work or punish them if they don’t,” ADF senior counsel Kevin Theriot writes. “This win protects all city employees wanting to engage in ‘controversial’ speech— whether that be what the Bible has to say about marriage or what Charlie Brown and the Bible have to say about Christmas.”

The Washington Blade has placed a request in with attorneys for Atlanta in the case seeking comment on the decision.

Cochran was among the witnesses who testified before the U.S. House last year on behalf of the First Amendment Defense Act, federal “religious freedom” legislation seen to enable anti-LGBT discrimination, on the basis that it would have prevented his termination. Legal scholars at the hearing pointed out the legislation applied only to federal government actions, thus wouldn’t have blocked his termination by the City of Atlanta.