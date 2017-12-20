Report: Lady Gaga finalizing deal for Las Vegas residency

(Photo courtesy Live Nation)

Lady Gaga is in talks to become the latest pop diva to have a residency in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

She is reportedly finalizing a deal to perform 36 shows at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo for an estimated $400,000 per show. The shows are expected to kick off in late 2018. The Park Theater has welcomed big name acts such as Cher, Bruno Mars and Ricky Martin.

Back in January, Lady Gaga revealed she was interested in setting up a Vegas residency.

“I’m excited someday to do that. I love Las Vegas and the people there, and I love show business. I’m a real old-fashioned girl,” Lady Gaga shared.

She also was spotted attending Lionel Ritchie’s Las Vegas show at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood over the weekend.

Lady Gaga recently had to cancel the European leg of her “Joanne” tour because of issues with chronic pain due to fibromyalgia.