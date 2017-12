Models and drag queens shared the stage at the second annual Pose for Pride on Dec. 14.

The charity event organized by iHeartMedia for the benefit of the Zebra Coalition, took a strut down the runway at the Aloft Hotel in downtown Orlando. Hosted by Pride Radio’s Blue Star, XL106.7’s Ricky and Sondra Rae, and Wordkrush’s editor-in-chief Brittany Elyse, the event featured the work of local fashion designers accompanied by performances from Bearonce and Sassy Devine.

Photos by Danny Garcia