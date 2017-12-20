Pelosi asked to probe transgender woman’s discrimination case

(Image from Riley Del Rey’s YouTube)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic New Mexico gubernatorial hopeful is asking U.S. House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to investigate claims Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham discriminated against a transgender intern.

Jeff Apodaca said Monday that Pelosi should launch a formal congressional ethics investigation into the charges from a former intern with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

Riley Del Rey says she was fired from Lujan Grisham’s office because of her transgender identity.

Apodaca says “harassment and discrimination are totally unacceptable.”

Lujan Grisham said through a spokesman that neither she nor her office would discriminate against anyone.

Apodaca is running against Lujan Grisham for the Democratic nomination for New Mexico governor.

Lujan Grisham told Democratic Sen. Michael Padilla last month to abandon his bid for lieutenant governor over decades-old harassment claims.