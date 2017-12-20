Halsey slams bisexual stereotypes in viral tweet

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Pop singer Halsey revealed the struggles of bisexuality in a tweet that has since gone viral.

“So if I’m dating a guy I’m straight, and if I date a woman, I’m a lesbian. The only way to be a #True bisexual is to date 2 people at once,” Halsey, who is currently dating rapper G-Eazy, tweeted.

So if I’m dating a guy I’m straight, and if I date a woman, I’m a lesbian. The only way to be a #True bisexual is to date 2 people at once. — h (@halsey) December 18, 2017

🏙🏙🏙 @donslens A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Dec 18, 2017 at 10:38am PST

People found the tweet relatable, including “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood who also identifies as bisexual.

“To eveyone except your partners. Then you are too gay or too straight. And when you have 2 partners people think you’re a sex addict,” Wood tweeted.

To eveyone except your partners. Then you are too gay or too straight. And when you have 2 partners people think you’re a sex addict. 🙄 — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) December 18, 2017

I relate to this so much. people need to realize that who you’re in a relationship with DOES NOT erase your sexuality. bi and dating a man? you’re still attracted to women. bi and dating a woman? you’re still attracted to men. IT. IS. NOT. HARD. TO. UNDERSTAND. ffs people https://t.co/E0eTJQ0KDM — lj (@laurenjclare) December 18, 2017

why are people like this. bisexuality is a real thing https://t.co/JXQHtcfquc — ems (@EmmaWashenko) December 18, 2017

im not less of a bisexual guy if I’m in a serious monogamic relationship with a girl, thank you https://t.co/6aP6Ds9C8f — hanjo (@iwaiwaoi) December 18, 2017

Halsey has been vocal about her bisexuality in the past. Her song “Strangers” is a duet about same-sex love which features vocals from fellow bisexual singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony.

Halsey told Vulture that record executives originally wanted Katy Perry on the track.

“I was like, I’m not putting an artist on this song unless they’re fu*king gay,” Halsey said at the time.

The singer has also been critical of other musicians exploiting bisexuality in their songs. She specifically targeted Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl” and Demi Lovato’s “Cool for the Summer.”

“It’s bisexuality as a taboo,” Halsey remarked. “‘Don’t tell your mom,’ or ‘We shouldn’t do this’ or ‘This feels so wrong but it’s so right.’”