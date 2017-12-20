Eminem says he uses Grindr, baffles fans

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
December 20, 2017
Comments: 0

Share this story:

Tags:, , ,

(Photo via Instagram)

Eminem fans were left wondering if the 46-year-old rapper was joking when he shared he’s used dating apps like Grindr.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, has been single since his divorce from ex-wife Kim Scott in 2006. In an interview with Vulture, he revealed nothing serious as come from his dating life.

“It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately,” Eminem says.

The interviewer asks “When you were dating, how’d you meet people? Tinder?” to which Eminem replies “Yeah, Tinder. And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs.”

Fans were confused by his response as Eminem has been criticized for using gay slurs in his music. While some people thought Eminem was casually revealing his sexuality others thought the comment was clearly meant as a joke.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Boy George talks politics at Paris menswear, Dior goes dark
The LGBTQ community finds its voice and its musical escape on the air in Tampa Bay and Orlando
Obama first U.S. president to pose for the cover of LGBT publication