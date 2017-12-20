Eminem says he uses Grindr, baffles fans

(Photo via Instagram)

Eminem fans were left wondering if the 46-year-old rapper was joking when he shared he’s used dating apps like Grindr.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, has been single since his divorce from ex-wife Kim Scott in 2006. In an interview with Vulture, he revealed nothing serious as come from his dating life.

“It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately,” Eminem says.

The interviewer asks “When you were dating, how’d you meet people? Tinder?” to which Eminem replies “Yeah, Tinder. And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs.”

Fans were confused by his response as Eminem has been criticized for using gay slurs in his music. While some people thought Eminem was casually revealing his sexuality others thought the comment was clearly meant as a joke.

IMHO I don’t think Eminem was really joking when he said he uses Grindr. He is very smart and self-aware. I think he knows people will *think* he’s joking – and that his rep will say he’s joking – but I don’t think he’s joking. And good for him! 🌈🌈🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 20, 2017

Eminem was joking about using Grindr. These sites really don’t know his humor. Also, even if he is bisexual? That’s awesome. Nothing wrong with that at all. I’m heterosexual but who knows. Sexuality is fluid imo. Could I be into men one day? I never have been but I def could. — Nicholas Matthew Richardson (@Slicknickshady) December 19, 2017

Now if Eminem is gay or bi I really don’t mind, like that’s his business but if he says all this things for attention I think he’s a fool for that.. you can’t just say some stuff because you seek attention — IsThatMike 🌹 (@KonczMihai) December 19, 2017

So Eminem is gay? That… fits. And I know all his fans heads have exploded which is great. — 🎄 A Festively Snatched Scalp 🎄 (@YonceHaunted) December 19, 2017

am i missing something or is it not obvious the eminem grindr thing was a joke — david drake (@somanyshrimp) December 19, 2017

This Eminem using Grindr story reminds me of that scene in The Interview except this time the interviewer just didn’t follow up on it pic.twitter.com/qstMUWq6qN — Adam Gilroy (@GilroysWorld) December 19, 2017