‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winner Raja ties the knot

(Ryan Turner and Raja. Photo via Instagram.)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three winner Raja has tied the knot with his boyfriend Ryan Turner.

The couple, who have been together for a year, wed in a surprise ceremony with family and friends, according to Hornet.

Raja hinted at a possible engagement on Facebook writing, “Following my heart with no regrets, qualms, or hesitation. Do you.”

Raja told Hornet that the decision wasn’t spur of the moment. The couple had actually made the decision a while ago to get married.

“We did the City Hall thing. It all happened very rapidly,” Raja says. “We decided a long time ago that we were gonna do it. We pretty much knew from the get go that we were gonna marry each other. We just decided one day, ‘Let’s just fu*king do it.’ So we found out where to go, filled out all the right paperwork, and then decided to do it immediately.”

“It seems rushed, but it was something that had to be done,” he adds. “There was just no way around it. We were like ‘Let’s just get married.’”

Raja and Turner met on Facebook about three years ago.

“We were just friends, and then I was doing a gig in Toronto, which is where he’s from. We messaged each other, but I didn’t really think anything of it. I was going up an elevator — I was performing in the Toronto Library for a Pride event — and the doors opened. He was standing there, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s that guy.’ And so we’ve been friends ever since, and we’ve dated now for about a year,” Raja says.