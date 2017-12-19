Gloria Estefan’s daughter Emily proclaims love for girlfriend on Instagram

(Photo via Instagram.)

Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s daughter Emily celebrated one year with her girlfriend, Geremy Hernández, with a touching Instagram post proclaiming her love.

The 23-year-old musician posted a snap of a polaroid of the couple captioned, “Happy anniversary to my delicate, bold, intelligent, important, honest, loving, funny (but not funnier than me), brave, compassionate, patient, badass, talented, and the most beautiful… Moon Flower. I love you. One circle exquisitely sealed in time forever. Cheers to many more, and tons more laughing.”

Hernández also posted her own anniversary message along with a photo of the couple wearing sunglasses.

“There is love in every corner here. And not the kind of love you might think I’m referring to. Not flowers, chocolates, and poor-rhyme-scheme love. True love. Good love. Our love. Love that permeates every piece of its surroundings. Love that chokes you, shakes you, scares you, illuminates you, heals you, awakens you. Love that pours so much of itself into you, you can’t help but become it. Love that is so loud, everything else is just background noise,” Hernández writes.

Emily reposted the romantic message saying that she is a “glowing puddle” from the words.

While they both have posted photos together these recent posts are the first time they have confirmed they are a couple. However, there have been hints that they were romantically involved. Hernández posted a photo of the two of them at the Kennedy Center Honors, where Gloria was an honoree.

“If you’ve ever been anywhere near you, you’d know what I’m about to say is the truth: you are going to take the entire world by storm, little lady. And I can’t wait to watch,” Hernández posts.

Emily produced and directed her debut album, “Take Whatever You Want.”