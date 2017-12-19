Gloria Estefan’s daughter Emily proclaims love for girlfriend on Instagram

(Photo via Instagram.)
Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s daughter Emily celebrated one year with her girlfriend, Geremy Hernández, with a touching Instagram post proclaiming her love.
The 23-year-old musician posted a snap of a polaroid of the couple captioned, “Happy anniversary to my delicate, bold, intelligent, important, honest, loving, funny (but not funnier than me), brave, compassionate, patient, badass, talented, and the most beautiful… Moon Flower. I love you. One circle exquisitely sealed in time forever. Cheers to many more, and tons more laughing.”
One beautiful spin around the sun by your side. One complete Circle. And each circle that follows, will be formed around the last, creating the fiercest and fastest growing bond. And even though the bond resembles the closeness of roots and soil, the way in which it is being formed over time allows each and every ring involved to be completely suspended in mid air. Pull the people close in life who push you because they love you. Who open your mind because they want to adventure with you. Who teach you how to respect the things you value, including yourself. And most of all, who love you because they love YOU. Happy anniversary to my delicate, bold, intelligent, important, honest, loving, funny (but not funnier than me), brave, compassionate, patient, badass, talented, and the most beautiful… Moon Flower. I love you. One circle exquisitely sealed in time forever. Cheers to many more, and tons more laughing. 🔸12/13🔸
Hernández also posted her own anniversary message along with a photo of the couple wearing sunglasses.
“There is love in every corner here. And not the kind of love you might think I’m referring to. Not flowers, chocolates, and poor-rhyme-scheme love. True love. Good love. Our love. Love that permeates every piece of its surroundings. Love that chokes you, shakes you, scares you, illuminates you, heals you, awakens you. Love that pours so much of itself into you, you can’t help but become it. Love that is so loud, everything else is just background noise,” Hernández writes.
Emily reposted the romantic message saying that she is a “glowing puddle” from the words.
What does it feel like to have words like THIS written about you? I’ll let you know when I have an answer.. for now.. I’m just a glowing puddle. I love you. Each and every word you write elevates me. (about me or not) I can’t wait for the world (and you) to see what you’re capable of. #Repost @holagemeny ・・・ “What do you have to say about our anniversary?” she asks, as if my love for her could ever find it’s resting place among the curling lines of letters turned words. It can’t. What do you do when your life comes to a stop as a result of one meeting, one person? How do you cope? Where do you go? I imagine these are things I would’ve asked myself if I had any choice in the matter. But I didn’t. You see, you swept me. You took me from my standing place and catapulted me to a new world. A brand new place, a most beautiful universe unlike anything I had every seen. (I know now I could only have reached it with you holding my hand.) There is love in every corner here. And not the kind of love you might think I’m referring to. Not flowers, chocolates, and poor-rhyme-scheme love. True love. Good love. Our love. Love that permeates every piece of its surroundings. Love that chokes you, shakes you, scares you, illuminates you, heals you, awakens you. Love that pours so much of itself into you, you can’t help but become it. Love that is so loud, everything else is just background noise. And it looks so much like you. I have lived every one of the last 365 days of my life lost in this beautiful place, this beautiful love. Lost in you, and the extraordinary honor of loving you. You are light, you are beauty, you are home, and you are all that I aspire to be. I don’t know where you came from, but I am sure glad you are here. To 1, to 2, to 20 lifetimes more. I love you. Yours, fully, Moon Flower P.S. Hearing our voices together is the closest I’ve been to heaven.
While they both have posted photos together these recent posts are the first time they have confirmed they are a couple. However, there have been hints that they were romantically involved. Hernández posted a photo of the two of them at the Kennedy Center Honors, where Gloria was an honoree.
“If you’ve ever been anywhere near you, you’d know what I’m about to say is the truth: you are going to take the entire world by storm, little lady. And I can’t wait to watch,” Hernández posts.
Emily produced and directed her debut album, “Take Whatever You Want.”