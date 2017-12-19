City Side Lounge celebrates the life of bartender Will Long

TAMPA | City Side Lounge and the Tampa Bay LGBTQ community gathered on Saturday, Dec. 16 to celebrate the life of one of their own.

The venue announced last week that Will Long, who in his eight years at City Side served as a bartender, manager and Entertainment Director, passed away on Dec. 10.

Long was much more than an employee, they advised, he was a friend—one whose smile, high energy and “ability to see the highlights in life” will be greatly missed.

“Will had a way of making everyone feel welcome and above all, loved,” City Side told Watermark, noting that his passing has left deep wounds in the hearts of his co-workers and of all those that he touched.

That includes the Suncoast Softball League, of which Long participated as both a player and a coach.

“Will was a person who was competitive and wanted his team to do its best all the time,” the league’s commissioner Bobby Schmahl recalled. “When he first joined our team, he bonded with everyone and quickly became an important part of the team’s success.”

After Long left, Schmahl told Watermark, he coordinated events for the league at City Side as their liaison. He remained involved with the organization, participating in their annual fundraiser and even winning the title of “Miss Suncoast Softball League” for his work on behalf of local charities.

“Our community will be forever changed by not having his energy around,” Schmahl said.

Following the venue’s Celebration of Life, City Side took time to thank those who attended. “Words cannot express our deepest feelings of loss [due] to Wills passing,” they shared via Facebook. “Our love, respect and sympathies will forever go to Will’s family, Paul, Bonnie, Devynn, Jordan, and all his grandchildren. Our hearts are broken.”

Devynn Fallen, Long’s daughter, shared her sentiments publicly as well. “It was such a love fest,” she wrote, “and I enjoyed meeting every single one of you and hearing stories!”

Rest in power, Will.

For more information about City Side Lounge or to offer your respects, visit www.citysideloungetampa.com or www.facebook.com/CitySideLounge.

Photo courtesy City Side Lounge.