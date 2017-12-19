Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper reveal which one is kinkier on ‘WWHL’

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Real life best friends Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper got personal yet again on an episode of “What What Happens Live” on Sunday.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann asked the duo questions to see how well they know each other. The questions started out tame with “Does Andy wear boxers or briefs?” and “What is Anderson’s favorite TV show?” kicking off the game.

However, at the end, Zolciak-Biermann asks “Who has the higher freak number in bed: Andy or Anderson?”

Both friends agree without hesitation that it’s Cooper.

Zolciak-Biermann also asks if the friends have ever dated and they clarify that they’ve never been romantic. Cohen says that “would be weird,” and Cooper adds it would be “very uncomfortable.”

Watch below.