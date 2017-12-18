Alabama father who protested Roy Moore for lesbian daughter appears on ‘Ellen’

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Nathan Mathis, the Alabama farmer who protested Roy Moore’s Senate run in honor of his lesbian daughter, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday.

His daughter Patti Sue came out as a lesbian when she was a senior in high school. She committed suicide in 1995.

Mathis showed up to Moore’s rally with a sign that read, “Judge Roy Moore called my daughter Patti Sue Mathis a pervert because she was gay. A 32-year-old Roy Moore dated teenage girls aged 14 to 17. So that makes him a pervert of the worse kind.”

He told DeGeneres that he decided to urge people not to vote for Moore because of Moore’s views on the LGBT community.

“And I wondered how Patti’d feel today. Here’s a man running for United States Senate who said that gay people are perverts. Gay people commit a crime because they’re gay. That’s why I did what I did. I wanted people to realize that’s serious. A United States Senator that feels that way about people. He’s gonna hold his hand up and say ‘I uphold the Constitution.’ The Constitution said all men are created equal and that’s how they should be treated. Gay people have rights, just like people who are not gay,” Mathis says.

He admits that he wasn’t always an LGBT ally. Mathis explains that when his daughter came to him asking for help to change her sexual orientation he agreed because he was “naive.”

“Well, due to teachings I had as I grew up, when I found out Patti was gay, I showed my ass, I really did. I regret it very much,” Mathis says. He took Patti Sue to multiple doctors who told them she couldn’t change who she was.

As for his thoughts on Moore’s loss to Doug Jones, Mathis says he’s “very excited.”

“The last thing we need is Roy Moore in Washington. Roy Moore needs to be somewhere getting psychiatric help, that’s where he needs to be,” Mathis says.

At the end, DeGeneres gifts Mathis $25,000 to the Trevor Project in memory of Patti Sue.

