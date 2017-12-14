Watermark’s Most Remarkable People 2017: Robin Daily, Zebra Coalition Community Engagement Coordinator

Robin Daily has been involved in work with Zebra Coalition since the organization opened a youth drop-in center in 2012. She was a dedicated volunteer for many years until April 2017 when she accepted a position as the Community Engagement Coordinator.

In this role, Robin is responsible for connecting with the community to raise awareness for the mission of Zebra Coalition, to inspire and support LGBTQ youth. Robin excels in this role through her passion for improving the lives of young people.

Since bringing her on board at Zebra Coalition, Robin has grown our coalition partnerships and played a critical role in establishing a Gay/Straight Alliance network in Orange and Seminole County public schools. This network provides support for students and a connection to the services offered at Zebra Coalition.

Robin is a dedicated visionary who serves as a leader in the LGBTQ community and a role model for many of the youth at Zebra Coalition. Congratulations on this well-deserved nomination as one of Central Florida’s Most Remarkable People. You are a remarkable person and the team at Zebra Coalition is very proud of you!