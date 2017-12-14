Watermark’s Most Remarkable People 2017: Rebecca Storozuk, Orange County’s first transgender deputy

I have only had the pleasure of meeting Becca on one occasion (Gay Pride Parade). With me working for Orlando Police Department and her working for Orange County Sheriff’s Office our paths have not crossed too much as of yet but I expect that to change in the near future.

Her “coming out” as transgender in the law enforcement environment of Central Florida—that is huge!

While larger more metropolitan law enforcement agencies have had out transgender officers, it is quite new for Orlando/Orange County. I have not been surprised at the reception she has received as this community as a whole has been wonderful to the LGBTQ community. Becca has hopefully paved the way and has made it easier for anyone transgender to feel comfortable enough to serve in a law enforcement capacity in the Central Florida area. I hope as more and more agencies receive transgender training this will be something we won’t have to talk about, but law enforcement will be a profession where anyone will feel comfortable serving. I believe Becca’s personality and dedication to her profession will serve as a stepping stone to those who are called to a life of service as a law enforcement officer. I’m looking forward to working with her, as I am sure she will be part of any future LGBT Liaison program at Orange County Sheriff’s Office.