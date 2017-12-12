“America’s Next Top Model” will crossover with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for its 24th cycle.

The contestants will be paired with “Drag Race” alums Katya, Valentina, and Manila Luzon for a photo shoot challenge, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“They’re so friggin’ gorgeous and can pose their asses off,” Tyra Banks told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s a difficult model to be in a shot with.… Not all of my models prevailed. Valentina killed it. I’m sitting there editing film and I’m like, can I get a shot of my girls looking at least half as good as Valentina?”

Banks, who left the show in 2015 and was replaced with Rita Ora, will return as host for the upcoming season.

Model Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine Chief Creative Officer Drew Elliott and celebrity stylist Law Roach will return as judges. Guest judges scheduled to appear include Nigel Barker, Director X, Patrick Starr and Jourdan Dunn.

“America’s Next Top Model” returns on Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. on VH1.