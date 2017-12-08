Rhodes Perry to hold live ‘The Out Entrepreneur’ podcast in Orlando

One year after launching his LGBTQ business podcast “The Out Entrepreneur,” host Rhodes Perry is heading to Orlando for the show’s first-ever live recording at The Orange Studio Dec. 11.

The Out Entrepreneur is a weekly podcast in which Perry gets to “interview today’s most inspiring LGBTQ bosses crushing it in business,” as he says to start off each podcast.

Perry’s first podcast was on Dec. 18, 2016 with the founder and president of the Equality Institute Bernadette Smith, and over the last year he has talked business with LGBTQ leaders from every walk of life in 50 episodes, and he isn’t stopping now.

For his first-ever live podcast, Perry will sit down with Orlando business leader Deb Ofsowitz from edgefactory and PNC Bank’s Ashley Brundage of Tampa, along with representatives from MBA Orlando and the National LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, to discuss how they are creating economic opportunities for LGBTQ communities in Central Florida and beyond.

The live podcast will be followed by an LGBTQ Marketplace Event that will allow attendees to network with sponsoring businesses, panelists and LGBTQ business owners.

Tickets are $15 and available online here.