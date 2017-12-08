Director Bryan Singer sued for alleged rape of 17-year-old boy

Director Bryan Singer has been accused of allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy at a party in 2003.

According to court documents filed in King County, Wash., Cesar Sanchez-Guzman claims he met Singer at a yacht party hosted by Lester Waters, who “was a wealthy tech investor who frequently hosted parties for young gay males in the Seattle area.”

Sanchez-Guzman says while Singer was giving him a tour of the yacht he brought him into the master bedroom and shut the door. The lawsuit alleges Singer “forced Cesar to the floor, shoved Cesar’s face against his crotch area and demanded Cesar perform oral sex on him.”

When Sanchez-Guzman refused, the documents state “Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex.”

The lawsuit continues on that Singer threatened to ruin Sanchez-Guzman’s reputation if he told anyone about the incident.

“Later, Bryan Singer approached Cesar and told him that he was a producer in Hollywood and that he could help Cesar get into acting as long as Cesar never said anything about the incident,” the court documents read. “He then told Cesar that no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident, and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone’s reputation.”

Guzman says the alleged incident has caused him “to experience severe psychological, mental and emotional injuries, shame, humiliation and loss of enjoyment of life.”

In a statement to People, Singer’s rep denied the claims.

“Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman apparently claims that he did not remember this alleged incident from 2003 until now. Significantly, when Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events,” the statement reads.

This isn’t the first time Singer has faced sexual misconduct allegations. In 2014, Michael Egan III filed a civil suit against Singer alleging the director forced him to have sex at parties in Encino and Hawaii while he was a teenager in the late ’90s. Egan later dropped the lawsuit.

Later that year, another man filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Singer and entertainment executive Gary Goddard. The lawsuit claims Singer fondled him and tried to have sex with him. It also alleges Goodard participated in nude webcam sessions with him when he was 15 and had sex with him when was 16.

Both Singer and Goddard denied the allegations.

In addition to his legal troubles, Singer was recently fired from directing Queen biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody” with rumors swirling his on-set absences and altercations with cast members Rami Malek and Tom Holland contributed to his departure. Dexter Fletcher has been named the film’s new director.