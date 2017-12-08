Adult film star August Ames dies after backlash for ‘homophobic’ tweet

(Image from August Ames’ Instagram.)

Adult film star August Ames was found dead at her home in Camarillo, California on Tuesday. She was 23.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner told the Blast that Ames died from asphyxiation due to hanging. Her death is believed to have been a suicide.

Ames’ death follows a controversial tweet she posted on Sunday warning fellow adult film stars that her scene partner had done gay porn.

“whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my bod,” Ames tweeted.

whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say‍♀️ Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body✏️ — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

Her tweet offended some people causing Ames to defend herself by saying the issue was a matter of safety in the industry.

“NOT homophobic. Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives,” Ames tweeted. “How am I homophobic if I myself am attracted to women? Not wanting to have sex with gay men is not homophobic; they don’t want to have sex with me either so byeeeee.”

NOT homophobic. Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives. https://t.co/MRKt2GrAU4 — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

How am I homophobic if I myself am attracted to women? Not wanting to have sex with gay men is not homophobic; they don’t want to have sex with me either so byeeeee — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017

Some people have attributed her death to the cyberbullying she received for her tweet.

Omg,I can’t believe she’s dead. You people should have known better than to berate her over her personal thoughts! Shame on all you for beating it into the ground. Online harassment is a real thing & it claimed another life. Someone who I liked & would have even called a friend! — Anikka Albrite (@AnikkaAlbrite) December 6, 2017

A beautiful life is GONE because people like to use their “fan base” to bully others because THEiR opinion doesn’t agree with YOURS. RiP to a sweet, kind, soul..I’m so sad & so angry. A life wasted simply because HER opinion didn’t mesh with YOURS. — Brett Rossi (@ImBrettRossi) December 6, 2017

She was mourned on social media by many adult film industry friends shocked at the news.

@AugustAmesxxx was an extended member of the Evil Angel family and she will be sorely missed. You couldn’t find a kinder person in our business. This is a terrible tragedy and will stay with our team forever. pic.twitter.com/lOYU1Rq2Aa — EvilAngel.com (@EvilAngelVideo) December 6, 2017

R.i.p August!!! So fucking Sad i can’t even process this right Now!!! Fuck everything and Everyone — Mr.Jones (@JessyJonesxxx) December 6, 2017

Finally home from set and alone w/ my thoughts. I’m not mad, not going jump on the blame train, I’m just so incredibly sad. I know everyone is really emotional right now, which just shows how much @AugustAmesxxx meant to us all. But let’s plz not attack each other, love not hate. pic.twitter.com/FPehYEIBiC — Holly Randall (@hollyrandall) December 7, 2017

Rest In Peace to August Ames, one of the best, nicest people I ever knew in the business…. — Jules Jordan (@JulesJordan) December 6, 2017

Ames is survived by her husband, film director Kevin Moore.