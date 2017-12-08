Adult film star August Ames dies after backlash for ‘homophobic’ tweet

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
December 8, 2017
(Image from August Ames’ Instagram.)

Adult film star August Ames was found dead at her home in Camarillo, California on Tuesday. She was 23.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner told the Blast that Ames died from asphyxiation due to hanging. Her death is believed to have been a suicide.

Ames’ death follows a controversial tweet she posted on Sunday warning fellow adult film stars that her scene partner had done gay porn.

“whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my bod,” Ames tweeted.

Her tweet offended some people causing Ames to defend herself by saying the issue was a matter of safety in the industry.

“NOT homophobic. Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives,” Ames tweeted. “How am I homophobic if I myself am attracted to women? Not wanting to have sex with gay men is not homophobic; they don’t want to have sex with me either so byeeeee.”

Some people have attributed her death to the cyberbullying she received for her tweet.

She was mourned on social media by many adult film industry friends shocked at the news.

Ames is survived by her husband, film director Kevin Moore.

