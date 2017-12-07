PHOTOS: Tampa goes gaga for Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga stormed upon Tampa with hordes of her Little Monsters hanging on every word she sang at the Amalie Arena Dec. 1.

The show sold out within minutes last year soon after becoming available to the public, with rumors circulating that tickets sold on the secondary market were going for as much as $1,000 each.

The streets outside of Amalie, as well as the interior courtyard, were packed with fans of all ages, genders and races with fashion choices ranging from the casual to the avant-garde.

Gaga played a blend of her early hits and new tracks from her recently Grammy-nominated album, Joanne.

Gaga spoke to the audience several times throughout the concert, at one point asking the audience how many were from the LGBTQ community? Cheers erupted from the crowd.

She also asked how many had been dragged to the show, which was met with the cheers of very few. Gaga commended them for their bravery for coming out to her show and requested that the audience should welcome them and show them what love was all about, then broke into a performance of her LGBTQ anthem, “Born this Way.”

Photos by Danny Garcia.