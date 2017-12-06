Pink is raising her children to be gender-neutral

Pink is raising her children in a gender-neutral household.

The 38-year-old singer opened up to The People about how she is raising her six-year-old daughter Willow and one-year-old son Jameson. She says that she and her husband Carey Hart run a ” label-less household.”

“I was in a school and the bathroom outside the kindergarten said, ‘Gender Neutral – anybody,’ and it was a drawing of many different shapes,” Pink says. “I took a picture of it and I wrote, ‘Progress.’ I thought that was awesome. I love that kids are having this conversation.”

Pink also shared that she isn’t putting dating restrictions on her daughter.

“Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’” Pink says. “And she’s like: ‘Sure Mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.'”

“I was like ‘what the f***, who are you? Who is paying for this by the way?'” Pink jokingly adds.