MSNBC host Joy Reid apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ homophobic blog posts

MSNBC host Joy Reid has apologized for old homophobic blog posts made on her now defunct blog, the Reid Report.

The posts, published between 2007 and 2009, mocked former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist by referring to him as “Miss Charlie” and accusing the conservative Republican of being a closeted gay man.

“What wouldn’t Charlie Crist do to become John McCain’s running mate? Cross ‘marry an actual woman’ off the list,’” Reid wrote in one post.

In another post she writes “I can just see poor Charlie on the honeymoon, ogling the male waiters and thinking to himself, ‘god, do I actually have to see her naked?’”

The old blog posts were unearthed by Twitter user Jamie_Maz.

1/x From 2007 to 2009 @joyannreid authored a dozen homophobic posts not only attempting to out Charlie Crist as gay, she attacked & mocked him for being so. She repeatedly referred to him as “Miss Charlie” and tagged posts about him under “gay politicians.” (thread) pic.twitter.com/tRYvJ3lTc8 — Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

In a statement posted on Facebook, the “AM Joy” anchor apologized for her past “insensitive” remarks.

“Let me be clear: at no time have I intentionally sought to demean or harm the LGBT community, which includes people whom I deeply love. My goal, in my ham-handed way, was to call out potential hypocrisy,” Reid writes. “Nonetheless, as someone who is not a member of the LGBT community, I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm. It was insensitive, tone deaf and dumb. There is no excusing it—not based on the taste-skewing mores of talk radio or the then-blogosphere, and not based on my intentions.”

Crist forgave Reid on Twitter saying that her comments were “long forgotten.”

Long forgotten, but thank you, Joy. I appreciate you. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) December 4, 2017