The Last Page with Business Manager Kathleen Harper

Watermark and Kathleen are a match that almost never was. Although she gave a spectacular interview, Kathleen was originally passed up for the position of administrative assistant.

Luckily for Watermark, the first hire didn’t work out. We knew immediately after that Kathleen was the right person for the job and did not open the position back up.

Kathleen is very passionate about her work at Watermark. “I wanted to work for Watermark to be a part of something important. I wanted to come to work every day and know that I was part of a team that is making a difference by informing and educating people,” she says. “I am so proud of the product we deliver. It still amazes me every day that we put together such an impressive publication with a staff this size. Having co-workers who have turned into great friends is also something I value.”

“I handle the administrative tasks at Watermark as well as accounting. I also oversee the many events we attend,” Kathleen explains. However, this is a gross underestimate of her duties. Kathleen wears several hats. She manages the office databases, online classifieds, distribution, accounts receivables and account payables, to name a very few. Basically, there isn’t much here that she doesn’t do or a department she doesn’t collaborate with. Without a doubt she is the right hand of Watermark.

Kathleen also coordinates Watermark’s participation in community events. “My favorite event is Headdress Ball because of the amount of fundraising they accomplish,” she says. “In 1989, my uncle died from pneumonia while battling AIDS. If he had access to resources like Hope & Help, he might have been able to live a longer life. The strength of the people in this community is so admirable. The fight and the drive to make a better life for other people they don’t even know—I really look up to that.”

Kathleen lives in Orlando with her fiancé, Keith. The two met seven years ago through mutual friends and lost touch after a while. They reconnected through Tinder and now share a home with her Dachshund, Minnie, and his cat, Dewey. I’m sure this is the plot to a fabulous sitcom. Kathleen and Keith are looking forward to being married September of next year in St. Petersburg.

Watermark is the collective product of a team of incredibly hardworking individuals. Over the next series of issues, we’re using this space to introduce each member of our staff and contributors to you. When you see us out and about in the community, stop and say, “Hello.” We’d love to meet you.