Gay teen freed on bail in fatal school stabbing case

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager who says he was bullied before a fatal stabbing in a New York City classroom has been released on bail.

Eighteen-year-old Abel Cedeno was released Wednesday after a judge lowered his bail from $500,000 to $250,000.

His lawyers have said Cedeno endured a long history of bullying. WABC says supporters in the gay community and a church helped to raise the money.

Cedeno originally was charged with murder in the September death of 15-year-old Matthew McCree at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx. He was indicted on a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.

The victim’s mother, Louna Dennis, says she is angry about the bail and feels like the system is “failing” her.

Dennis has said her son “was no bully.”