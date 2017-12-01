Former head of Orlando Fringe named new executive director to The Center

ORLANDO | Former executive director to the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, George Wallace was named the new executive director to the GLBT Community Center of Central Florida by the board of directors Dec. 1, according to a press release from The Center.

“When I saw the Executive Director position become available at The Center, I immediately jumped at the chance,” Wallace said in the press release. “This is a wonderful opportunity, not only to return to my home and the city I love, but to work for such an established and crucial agency.”

Wallace led Orlando Fringe starting in 2007 but left earlier this year to become the associate director of Indy Fringe in Indianapolis.

Wallace has a degree in behavioral science and a master’s degree in public administration. Wallace was a social worker for many years, working with children and adults with developmental disabilities, as well as served on The Center’s board in the past.

“I am passionate about the mission of The Center and look forward to working alongside its Board, staff, volunteers and other community leaders,” Wallace said.

Jeff Buak, The Center’s board president, said the entire board of directors is excited to be working with Wallace again.

“We believe he is just the right person, at just the right time, to lead The Center to meet its mission, but also to help expand The Center’s services and programs to the LGBTQ community,” Buak said.

Wallace will start as The Center’s executive director on Dec. 18. A welcome reception with a meet and greet is planned for Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at The Center.