‘American Gods’ showrunners Bryan Fuller, Michael Green depart series

ABOVE: Omid Abtahi and Mousa Kraish in ‘American Gods.’ Photo via Starz

Showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green are departing from “American Gods,” according to Variety.

Fuller and Green, who also served as the show’s executive producers, have exited the show due to “budget and creative direction” clashes with producer FremantleMedia.

Variety reports that Fuller and Green were pushing for a per-episode budget of almost $10 million for the show’s second season. The show has not yet named a replacement showrunner. Reportedly, more than half of the second season’s scripts have been written.

“American Gods,” based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, followed the battle between old gods, such as Love and Evil, and new gods like Technology. The series aired a groundbreaking episode in its first season which featured an explicit gay sex scene between Salim (Omid Abtahi) and Middle Eastern god Jinn (Mousa Kraish).

The second season is expected to air in mid-2018.