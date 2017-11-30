Gay U.S. couple arrested in Thailand for exposing their butts at Thai temple

A couple is facing jail time for exposing their butts at the Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, Thailand.

Travis and Joseph Dasilva, both 38, run the Instagram account “Traveling Butts,” which features pictures of the couple exposing their butts at international locations. The Instagram account has since been deleted.

According to the Bangkok Post, the couple was taken into custody at the airport on Tuesday while preparing to depart on their flight home.

The couple admitted to bending over and posing for the photo at the temple. They face the charge of getting naked in public which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht ($150).

Pol Col Choengron Rimpadee, deputy spokesman of immigration police, told the Bangkok Post that, “Tourists should have respect for places of cultural, historical and religious importance because it is simple good manners.”

The Thai government released a statement saying that they could also face a long jail sentence due to the location.

“The charge would not be a normal public indecency charge. Instead, they would be charged with committing indecency in a place of worship, which carries a long jail term,” the statement reads. “This is a reminder that everyone should have respect for Thai religion and culture.”

The pair live in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego and are in contact with San Diego’s City Commissioner Nicole Murray-Ramirez.

‘Though I am very disappointed in their actions, I am talking to U.S. government officials to see what assistance we can give them,’ Murray Ramirez told San Diego Gay and Lesbian News.