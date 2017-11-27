Watermark Holiday Giveaway: Win tickets to see Trans Siberian Orchestra at the Amway Center

By : Jeremy Williams
November 27, 2017
Comments: 9

Trans Siberian Orchestra is as synonymous with the holiday season in the U.S. as Santa Claus and Christmas trees, so it seems only fitting that during this yuletide season we send one lucky reader and a guest to see them live in concert.

We have a pair of tickets to see TSO in their 2017 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” at the Amway Center in Orlando Dec. 16 at 3:00 p.m.

To enter, simply tell us your favorite holiday song.

We’ll choose a winner at random at noon December 13.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Winners will have 24 hours to confirm with us after being notified as the winner to let us know you will be collecting the prize. If no response is received within 24 hours a new winner will be drawn.

Happy Holidays, happy commenting and good luck!

Jeremy Williams

  • Scottie Campbell

    Merry Xmas (War is Over)

  • Mary Ann Lloyd

    Carol of the Bells

  • MJ Layman

    White Christmas is my favorite, with Carol of the Bells as a close second!

  • Michael Fernandez

    My favorite song is
    Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
    Song by Frank Sinatra

  • Maria Fajardo

    I loveeee the Dreams of Fireflies

  • Michael James Kelly

    My grandmother I called BUM, from early on The Harry Simone Choir Little Drummer was our song, it was called Bum’s song.
    She died before Mother’s Day in 2006, its on marker BUM.
    I loved her dearly.

  • Terry Diederich

    Little Drummer Boy

  • Christina Sockol

    Backdoor Santa

  • Perry Thomas

    Have yourself a merry little Christmas