Watermark Holiday Giveaway: Win tickets to see Trans Siberian Orchestra at the Amway Center

Trans Siberian Orchestra is as synonymous with the holiday season in the U.S. as Santa Claus and Christmas trees, so it seems only fitting that during this yuletide season we send one lucky reader and a guest to see them live in concert.

We have a pair of tickets to see TSO in their 2017 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” at the Amway Center in Orlando Dec. 16 at 3:00 p.m.

To enter, simply tell us your favorite holiday song.

We’ll choose a winner at random at noon December 13.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Winners will have 24 hours to confirm with us after being notified as the winner to let us know you will be collecting the prize. If no response is received within 24 hours a new winner will be drawn.

Happy Holidays, happy commenting and good luck!