Watermark Holiday Giveaway: Win tickets to “A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour” at the Straz Center

You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, I’m telling you why. Drage Queens are coming to town!

Get ready as queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race are performing live on stage this holiday season in A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour. Hometown hero Trinity Taylor hosts alongside some of the most talented queens this side of the North Pole including Sasha Velour, Latrice Royale, Farrah Moan, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Chi Chi DeVayne and Eureka O’Hara.

The holidays were never this naughty before, and you have a chance to be a part of it. We have a pair of tickets to giveaway for the Dec. 9 show at the Straz Center in Tampa.

To enter, just tell us which queen you would most like to get as your Secret Santa.

We’ll choose a winner at random at noon December 5.

Happy Holidays, happy commenting and good luck!