Kathy Griffin accuses Andy Cohen of cocaine use, blasts Harvey Levin

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
October 30, 2017
Kathy Griffin ripped into her former boss Andy Cohen and TMZ’s Harvey Levin in a 17-minute long YouTube video uploaded on Saturday.

“People like Andy Cohen and Harvey Levin honestly live to take women down,” Griffin says in the video.

Griffin accuses Cohen of offering her cocaine before interviews on his late-night talk show, “What What Happens Live.” She also claims Cohen, who was head of development at Bravo at the time, was difficult to work with for her reality series, “My Life on the D-List.”

“The whole time I was working [at Bravo], I didn’t know how Andy Cohen wanted to be me,” Griffin says. “I didn’t know when they ended ‘The D List’ and I desperately wanted to do a talk show, Andy Cohen would be the first television executive in the history of television to give himself a talk-show. Which seems to get picked up every season.”

Cohen responded to Griffin’s video tweeting, “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.”

Griffin also attacks Levin by playing a voice message he left for her on speaker, which includes his phone number.

“I don’t have a minute to call him, but maybe you do,” Griffin says.

She blames Levin and TMZ for fueling negative stories about her following her controversial, severed Trump head photo shoot.

“My mom got death threats at her retirement village and my sister, while she was dying of cancer, got death threats at her apartment,” Griffin says.

“They have done hit pieces on me to the point where it’s actually affected my career. Harvey Levin, have you ever done anything honorable, ever?” she continues.

The hits at Cohen and Levin come on the heels of an on-the-street interview TMZ posted of Cohen being asked if he’s talked to Griffin since taking over her spot as co-host of CNN’S New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

“I don’t know her,” Cohen says in a nod to Mariah Carey’s infamous quote about Jennifer Lopez.

“Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic,” Griffin tweeted at the time.

  • Snowysdad

    Sorry Kathy, you went too far with your severed head of President Trump (yuck, how I loathe those two words together) and have failed to own that. You should have said “I’m sorry, possibly I went too far. I am not a fan of the current President, but perhaps I did overdo that. ” Blaming Andy Cohen and previously Anderson Cooper for distancing themselves from you is just utterly wrong. I would distance myself from you too, if I knew you. Do a sincere mea cupa and hope that it takes hold retroactively. Whatever things your ex friends have done in the past is irrelevant to this discussion. This one is on YOU!!