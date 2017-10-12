Watermark Giveaway: Spooky Empire at the Hyatt Regency Orlando

By : Jeremy Williams
October 12, 2017
Comments: 12

Watermark is giving away Family 4-Packs of tickets to attend Spooky Empire’s annual convention of horror, fantasy and sci-fi, Oct. 27-29 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Prepare yourself for a weekend full of horror, Halloween, tattoos and Rock & Roll as you get the chance to meet Richard Dreyfuss, John Cusack and Joan Cusack, as well as cast members from Sixteen Candles, the kids from Stephen King’s IT and more.

To enter, comment on this post and us who you are dressing up as this Halloween.

We’ll choose a winner at random noon Oct. 24.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Tickets will be at the Watermark office in Orlando and can be picked up anytime during business hours the week prior to the convention. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!

Share this story:

Jeremy Williams

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Watermark Giveaway: Spooky Empire Retro at the Wyndham Orlando Resort
  • Mary Ann Lloyd

    I went to this a couple years ago and had a blast. I only went for one night but would love to go for the entire event. I would like to dress up as Carrie from the original movie.

  • Ophelia Morningwood

    Amazing lineup! Hubby is going as William Wallace and I am his woman!

  • Amy Andrew-loo

    Thanks for the chance to win. Will probably dress steampunk

  • Christina Coleman

    We would love to win!!! We try to go to spooky empire every year if possible. This year our theme is sinister circus and I’m going as the bearded lady. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/448171823dc6b5c1b4ae96a006b03dd4c8ff2fcac3ef2fc90923caafb19a7ef2.jpg

  • Scott MercSki

    My girlfriend and I are going as the Maitlands couple from Beetlejuice. We’ve worked on the costumes for awhile. Our friends are going as Beetlejuice and the dead beauty pageant winner. We would all love the chance to go to Spooky in costume. Picture is from a party we went to last weekend. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/eaeb6153adfaf711ed73769aef84e911484d656832793eaf1745dbf733def9a5.jpg

  • Jon Jimenez

    Ive never been.
    I’m not sure about my costume yet.
    I think I’m gonna mash up a couple of my old ones.
    Like a pirate spider-man, or a clown predator, that sounds good 🙂

  • Buddy da Dog

    I am going as some one who has Skittle Pox!

  • Jeff

    We would love to win this amazing prize!! We are very random!!
    We are going as Zombie Gomez and Morticia Adams. The kiddos are doing Pugsley and Wenesday! Never been. Winning would help us meet guest and buy stuff.

    PICK US PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!! THANKS!!!!

  • Teresa Mule

    Thanks for the chance I win! I will be dressing up as Richie Tozier from IT alongside my best friend who will be Velma from Scooby foo

  • Horhay78

    Thank you for this opportunity. Good luck to everyone. This year I plan on dressing up as a passenger from doomed Oceanic Flight 815…

  • Robin Collins

    I’d love to go since I haven’t been to the event in years. I’m not sure if I’m dressing up yet but if I win I’ll get something together for sure

  • AlohaKnights

    For Halloween I will be dressing up as the TARDIS from Doctor Who. Working on illuminating my dress.