Watermark Giveaway: Halsey featuring PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX at the Amway Center

Watermark wants to send you and a friend to the Amway Center in Orlando Oct. 22 to see the amazing Halsey for her Hopeless Foundation Kingdom tour.

Halsey will be singing her biggest hits with special guests PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX.

To enter, simply comment with your favorite Halsey song.

We’ll choose a winner at random Oct. 19 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Tickets will be at the Amway Center’s Will Call window. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!