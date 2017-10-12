Watermark Giveaway: Annual Food & Wine Classic at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort

Watermark is giving away a pair of tickets to attend the annual Food & Wine Classic at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort Oct. 27-28.

You and a guest will stroll the causeway where you will be tempted with a diverse selection of delectable delights prepared by award-winning chefs and sample fine wine, beer and spirits from around the world. This is a great opportunity to sample beverages you may not have thought to try before.

To enter, comment on this post and tell us your favorite food and wine pairing.

We’ll choose a winner at random noon Oct. 24.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!

For more information on the annual Food & Wine Classic go here.