Watermark Giveaway: Annual Food & Wine Classic at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort

By : Jeremy Williams
October 12, 2017
Comments: 11

Watermark is giving away a pair of tickets to attend the annual Food & Wine Classic at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort Oct. 27-28.

You and a guest will stroll the causeway where you will be tempted with a diverse selection of delectable delights prepared by award-winning chefs and sample fine wine, beer and spirits from around the world. This is a great opportunity to sample beverages you may not have thought to try before.

To enter, comment on this post and tell us your favorite food and wine pairing.

We’ll choose a winner at random noon Oct. 24.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!

For more information on the annual Food & Wine Classic go here.

  • MJ Layman

    Wine and Dark Chocolate. Mmmm!

  • Brian Monnin

    Wine and more wine! Or Cheesecake

  • MrMike24

    A bold red Cab w grilled steak and salsa verde!!

  • Dan Varnum

    White wine and seafood

  • Sarah

    Champagne and fried chicken!

  • Jeff Earley

    Beef Wellington, Silver oak cab

  • Sarah Stork

    Rosa Regale and Chocolate

  • Joe

    Barbecue Brisket and Rose of Cabernet

  • Andy Sutherland

    Smoked brisket and a cold beer

  • Julie

    filet mignon and cold dark beer

  • Mike Harrison

    Oven Roasted beef rib eye with an Austrailian Shiraz