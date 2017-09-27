‘Will & Grace’ star Debra Messing regrets Megyn Kelly interview

“Will and Grace” star Debra Messing regrets her appearance on “Megyn Kelly Today” after Kelly made a couple gay jokes that didn’t sit well with some viewers.

Kelly brought out lawyer and “Will & Grace” superfan Russel Turner onstage and said that he had been inspired by Will, all the way down to becoming gay.

“Is it true you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of Will?” Kelly jokingly asks the fan.

“I look at Will Truman and I’m like, he has it made: lawyer, apartment in New York City and gay? Come on,” the fan replied.

After announcing the fan had won a trip to Los Angeles for a live taping of “Will & Grace,” Kelly made another remark about the fan’s sexuality.

“I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but the ‘Will & Grace’ thing and the gay thing is going to work out,” Kelly says.

Not everyone was amused by Kelly’s humor.

“I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing are going to work out great,” Megyn Kelly said to a gay W&G superfan this morning. Really. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 25, 2017

If you’re not watching Megyn Kelly’s morning debut right now . . . It’s one of the more mortifying things I’ve seen in a while — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 25, 2017

Some viewers also pointed out how noticeably uncomfortable Messing was during the interview.

A fan reached out to Messing on Instagram to ask why the actress even appeared on the show.

“But why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That’s a fail!” the fan commented.

Messing replied that she didn’t realize she was scheduled to appear on Kelly’s show.

“Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning,” Messing replied. “The itinerary just said Today show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

“Will & Grace” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.