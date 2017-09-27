‘Will & Grace’ star Debra Messing regrets Megyn Kelly interview

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 27, 2017
Comments: 0

“Will and Grace” star Debra Messing regrets her appearance on “Megyn Kelly Today” after Kelly made a couple gay jokes that didn’t sit well with some viewers.

Kelly brought out lawyer and “Will & Grace” superfan Russel Turner onstage and said that he had been inspired by Will, all the way down to becoming gay.

“Is it true you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of Will?” Kelly jokingly asks the fan.

“I look at Will Truman and I’m like, he has it made: lawyer, apartment in New York City and gay? Come on,” the fan replied.

After announcing the fan had won a trip to Los Angeles for a live taping of “Will & Grace,” Kelly made another remark about the fan’s sexuality.

“I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but the ‘Will & Grace’ thing and the gay thing is going to work out,” Kelly says.

Not everyone was amused by Kelly’s humor.

Some viewers also pointed out how noticeably uncomfortable Messing was during the interview.

A fan reached out to Messing on Instagram to ask why the actress even appeared on the show.

“But why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That’s a fail!” the fan commented.

Messing replied that she didn’t realize she was scheduled to appear on Kelly’s show.

“Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning,” Messing replied. “The itinerary just said Today show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

“Will & Grace” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Jack discovers Grindr in new ‘Will & Grace’ promo
Debra Messing calls out Ivanka Trump at GLAAD Media Awards
“Will & Grace” revival confirmed for fall 2017