Hope & Help’s 28th Annual Headdress Ball was pure “Imaginarium”

Attendees let their “Imaginarium” run wild as they pulled out some of the most amazing, elaborate outfits ever for Hope & Help’s 28th Annual Headdress Ball Sept. 23.

The evening’s Steampunk theme left the Marriot World Center in Orlando filled with an fashionable blend of industrial age meets science fiction-inspired costumes filled with gears, gadgets and goggles that seemed to blend the worlds of Wicked, Wonderland and Mad Max.

Want to see what we mean, check out the stunning photos from last Saturday’s event.

Photos by J.D. Casto