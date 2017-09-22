Trump nominee said transgender children show ‘Satan’s plan’

By : Wire Report
September 22, 2017
Comments: 1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – President Donald Trump’s nominee for a federal judgeship in Texas – and the No. 2 in the state attorney general’s office – previously described transgender children as evidence of “Satan’s plan” and suggested that same-sex marriage could lead to polygamy and bestiality.

First Texas Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer’s comments came during a 2015 speech. They were first reported by CNN Sept. 20.

Mateer was discussing a Colorado lawsuit involving a transgender girl and said “it just really shows you how Satan’s plan is working.”

He also criticized same-sex marriage, asking ,”Why not one man and three women” and saying such unions could lead to “people marrying their pets.”

Mateer has been nominated for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, but still needs U.S. Senate confirmation.

  • Greg Highfill

    I just “love” it when people think they know and/or can speak for supernatural creatures they can’t even prove exist. They also believe that such proclamations give their words a “higher” authority.

    Texas Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer might be interested in knowing that bestiality is already legal in 18 states and American territories, and Texas is one of them. What does THAT say about Texas? None of this is in any way linked to gay people or marriage equality.