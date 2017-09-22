Lady Gaga on being famous: ‘Not all it’s cracked up to be’

September 22, 2017
Lady Gaga has written an emotional message to fans to mark of the release of her new Netflix documentary.

In a note posted to Twitter Sept. 21, Gaga writes that the film reveals “that fame is not all it’s cracked up to be.” She says fame is lonely, isolating and “very psychologically challenging” because it “changes the way you’re viewed by people.” She says her relationship with fame is “complicated” because she knows it’s her “destiny to be a performer.”

The 31-year-old calls herself “just a girl trying to become a woman, who loves to write music, to sing, to play piano, guitar, dance, perform, and act.”

Her documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” began streaming today on Netflix.

