Judge rejects couple’s argument for refusing LGBTQ customers

By : Wire Report
September 22, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.

Carl and Angel Larsen own Telescope Media Group and filed a lawsuit in December against the state’s human rights commissioner and attorney general contesting a Minnesota law that bans businesses from denying wedding services to same-sex couples. The St. Cloud couple’s lawsuit was a pre-emptive effort to avoid penalties for turning away same-sex customers.

The Star Tribune reports Chief District Judge John Tunheim rejected the Larsens’ argument that the law was an effort to “stamp out expression opposing same-sex marriage.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents the Larsens, says the couple plans to file an appeal.

