Fans petition Warner Bros. to make Wonder Woman bisexual

“Wonder Woman” fans want the upcoming sequel to honor canon and make the Amazonian warrior princess bisexual.

Writer Greg Rucka confirmed that the Amazons of Themyscira engage in same-sex relationships in the comics.

Gianna Collier-Pitts, GLAAD Campus Ambassador at New York University, penned the petition asking for that bisexual representation to be included in the films.

“We are oversexualized and underrepresented. We are called greedy, dishonest, and confused. We are the least likely to come out and the most likely to suffer from depression and anxiety, on top of experiencing higher rates of sexual/intimate partner violence. We are made to feel invisible and in doing so we begin to see ourselves as invisible,” the petition reads.

“Making Wonder Woman canonically bisexual on the big screen would make her the first openly LGBTQ superhero of any gender from either DC or Marvel’s cinematic universes, and would solidify her place as a true role model for women of all ages and identities,” the petition continues.

Gal Gadot has also given her support for Diana to be bisexual.

“When you talk theoretically about all the women on Themyscira and how many years she was there, then what [Rucka] said makes sense. In this movie, she does not experience any bisexual relationships. But it’s not about that. She’s a woman who loves people for who they are. She can be bisexual. She loves people for their hearts,” Gadot told Variety last year.

So far, the petition has more than 3,000 signatures.