Adult film star Matthew Rush arrested on drug charges

Gay adult film star Matthew Rush was arrested on drug related charges in Wilton Manors, Fla. Sept. 19.

Rush, whose legal name is Gregory Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Rush, who was a physical trainer and professional bodybuilder, was best known for his many appearances in pornographic films throughout the 2000s. He also appeared in several non-porn films including 2006’s Another Gay Movie and the made-for-TV film Third Man Out.

This is not Rush’s first run-in with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier this year he was arrested on a domestic battery charge, but the charges were later dropped.

Rush is currently being held at the Broward County Jail awaiting trial.