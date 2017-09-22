Aaron Carter’s Southern Nights performances canceled as singer heads to rehab

Aaron Carter, who recently came out as bisexual, canceled his scheduled performances at Southern Nights Orlando tonight, Sept. 22, and Southern Nights Tampa tomorrow, Sept. 23. TMZ reported the beleaguered singer and Backstreet-sibling is checking into a Florida rehab center.

“Unfortunately due to health-related issues,” Southern Nights Orlando announced via Facebook, “Aaron Carter will not be appearing with us at Southern Nights Orlando.” Southern Nights Tampa’s page echoed the announcement.

The news followed the reports that St. Petersburg police had rushed to Carter’s home following reports of drug usage.

Carter tweeted shortly after reports started to service about his admittance into rehab, writing “Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.”

Days after coming out in early August, Carter performed at Hamburger Mary’s in Brandon where he thanked the LGBT community for all of the love and support he had been receiving.

Last week, Carter appeared on the daytime talk show “The Doctors” to get tested for HIV and to discuss his health issues and drug use.

The test revealed Carter tested negative for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

A drug test was also given to Carter, who has been accused of using cocaine and meth. Carter tested negative for those drugs but tested positive for marijuana, Benzodiazepines (Xanax) and opiates (hydrocodone).