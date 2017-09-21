Tampa Bay’s Overheard: A fabulous film fest, Christmas queens and EXCELSIOR!

SARASOTA STAYS FABULOUS

Fans of film and fans of the fabulous can rejoice, because the Fabulous Independent Film Festival (FIFF) is about to shante its way back to Sarasota.

The festival is a part of the annual Harvey Milk Festival, and as always, aims to connect the community through independent film. Now in its seventh year, the festival is currently scheduled to take over Burns Court Cinemas from October 6-8. Films are TBA, but you can stay up to date at fabulousiff.com.

SLEIGH, QUEENS

Cast members from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 may have just wrapped up their 36-city “War on the Catwalk” tour in Florida, but a little birdie (probably with fabulous ‘brows) spilled all the tea about when Tampa Bay would see the queens again.

(There was also some speculation about All Stars Season 3, but we’ll leave that alone. As we understand it, Mother Ru has some pretty attentive lawyers.)

Following the girls’ performances, and the question and answer session that touched on All Stars, Murray and Peter Presents dropped an exciting bombshell: the queens would be returning to that very theatre (the Straz Center for the Performing Arts) to spread their holiday cheer in early December.

Now we’re all dreaming of a Queen’s Christmas.

EXCELSIOR!

Stan Lee, the co-creator of the LGBTQ (and other minority) allegory The Uncanny X-Men as well as The Avengers, Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and arguably every superhero that matters – sorry, Superman—announced early this year that after Orlando’s MegaCon event, he wouldn’t be returning to Florida in 2017.

Well, he lied, so if you’re a fan—you’ve got another chance to meet him in the area September 29 through October 1 at the Tampa Convention Center. “I’m like a bad penny,” Lee, 94, joked. “I keep coming back.”

Being the true superhero that he is, Lee announced that he’ll be heading to the event to help with Hurricane Irma relief. He’ll be holding an auction to directly benefit victims, and $5 from 2,000 MegaCon tickets sold after Irma will be donated to Feeding Florida, a network of food banks.

“I just want to say if there is anything I can do to help, that’s the main thing; I want to be there,” Lee told the Tampa Bay Times.

Fans will have the opportunity to schedule autographs and photos with the former publisher of Marvel Comics, as well as nerd out in a variety of other ways. More information is available at megacontampabay.com.