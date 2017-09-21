Pope overhauls key institute to reflect his vision of family

ROME (AP) – Pope Francis has overhauled the Vatican institute most closely associated with the conservative sexual morals promoted by St. John Paul II, saying it was necessary to adapt and expand its mission to address the reality of today’s Catholics.

Officials said Sept. 19 the revamped John Paul II Theological Institute for the Marriage and Family Sciences will include courses in all social sciences – sociology, anthropology, psychology – as well as biology, reflecting a vision of the family that goes well beyond theology.

The new mission is taking its inspirational cue from the vision of marriage and family life contained in Francis’ controversial 2016 document “The Joy of Love.” That document called for the church to accompany Catholics living in “imperfect” family situations, including cases of divorce, cohabitation and gay children.