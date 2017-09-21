Harry Styles opens solo tour with rainbow flag

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 21, 2017
Comments: 0

Harry Styles kicked off his first solo tour at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Tuesday with a nod to the LGBT community.

A fan threw a rainbow flag onstage prompting Styles, 23, to attach it to his mic stand while performing his set.

Some of his fans were thrilled with the display of allyship.

Styles has spoken out about being an LGBT ally in the past. While on the French talk show “Quotidien” in April, he said LGBT rights went beyond politics for him.

“That doesn’t feel like politics to me,” Styles said. “Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”

During a One Direction show in New York in 2015, he also brought the pride flag onstage and wore it as a cape.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Rainbow flag removed from Reno city hall after controversy
Alaskan LGBT flag vandalized for third time in year
Mariners fly rainbow flag to celebrate marriage equality