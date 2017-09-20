Parliament House to sell off part of their land to pay debts

ORLANDO | Don Granatstein and Susan Unger, owners of the world famous Parliament House, will sell off five acres of land to settle unresolved debt that has hounded them for more than a decade, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Granatstein and Unger are selling the five acres to Lion Financial, a Miami firm co-owned by Ron Simkins and brother Michael Simkins.

According to the Sentinel, the sale will include a parking lot and vacant land near The Gardens timeshare building next to the main resort. Granatstein and Unger will maintain possession of the Parliament House and The Gardens.

Lion Financial holds a $3.9 million mortgage on the Parliament House, according to the Sentinel.

“The owner will keep The Gardens property and timeshare weeks there,” said Granatstein’s bankruptcy attorney, Scott Shuker, to the Sentinel. “It will allow both properties to operate with clean balance sheets, without crushing debt.”